Claire's pulls products after children's makeup tests positive for asbestos

(KTAB/KRBC) - Claire's has recalled several children's makeup products after independent lab tests showed asbestos contamination.

WJAR reports a Rhode Island mother mailed a product her daughter purchased at Claire's to an independent lab in North Carolina after becoming concerned over what was in the glitter makeup. 3 weeks later, her fears were confirmed.

The WJAR report states "test results revealed tremolite asbestos, which is a toxic, cancer-causing material" linked to mesothelioma.

Further testing on 17 different products purchased in 9 different states revealed much of the same - tremolite asbestos was detected in every test, according to WJAR.

Claire's has released the following statement on the positive asbestos tests:

At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund.

Click here to view a list of affected products.

