Coleman man killed in crash

By: Jess Goodlett

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 07:24 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:23 PM CST

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A man from Coleman was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Coleman County. 

The crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. on FM 568, one mile east of Coleman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The driver, Darrell Glen Phillips, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the DPS, the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a fence, went through a field and hit a tree.

The crash is still under investigation, but it was reported that the road conditions are not believed to have been a factor.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected