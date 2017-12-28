Coleman man killed in crash
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A man from Coleman was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Coleman County.
The crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. on FM 568, one mile east of Coleman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver, Darrell Glen Phillips, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the DPS, the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a fence, went through a field and hit a tree.
The crash is still under investigation, but it was reported that the road conditions are not believed to have been a factor.
BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.
