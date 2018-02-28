Cops: Teacher in custody after barricading self in classroom with gun

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DALTON, Georgia (CBS) - A teacher is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a classroom at a high school in northwest Georgia Wednesday, police say.

Police responded to the report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High School in Dalton and reported via Twitter that a person, believed to be a teacher, was barricaded inside. A Dalton police spokesperson told CBS News the teacher had a gun.

CBS affiliate WDEF reports the situation began around 11:30 a.m. when the teacher blocked students from entering his class. When the principal tried to unlock the door, they heard a gunshot inside and the school was evacuated.

No other shots were fired during the incident, the station reports. Police later tweeted that the teacher was in custody. They identified him as social studies teacher Jesse Randall Davidson, 53. Davidson is also the play by play voice of the Dalton football team, police said.

Police respond to the scene at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., where a teacher reportedly barricaded himself inside a classroom with a gun and fired a shot Wednesday. WDEF

They didn't release information about what caused the incident.

No children were in danger, Dalton Police said. One student apparently sustained an ankle injury while running inside the school during the evacuation, police say.