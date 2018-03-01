Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Howard Collier, 70, charged with Continuing Trafficking of Persons.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Investigators believe an Abilene man lured teens on his property to do chores in order to groom them before paying thousands of dollars for sexual favors.

Court documents released to KTAB and KRBC Thursday morning show a search warrant was executed at Howard Collier's home on Jolly Rogers Road in December, allowing police to seize 29 electronics, including laptops, computers, video recorders, cameras, and storage devices, as evidence.

Prior to the search warrant execution, detectives interviewed three teen victims, all of whom described engaging in sexual activity with each other or Collier for cash payments ranging in amount from $800 to $5,000, according to the documents.

One victim was able to implicate Collier for child pornography. The documents state he described seeing a sexually explicit video of an underage female on Collier's computer and told detectives Collier also used pictures of him for sexual gratification.

The documents also state multiple victims told detectives their relationship with Collier began when they would do gardening or other chores on his property. They said he would pick them up and drive them to his home, paying large amounts of cash for their labor.

Police believe "Collier does this as a means to groom his victims", the documents reveal.

Four State prosecutors are currently working on Collier's case as Abilene police continue to investigate "many, many, offenses," as Chief Stan Standridge said in a prior press conference.

Collier, charged with Continuing Trafficking of Person, was released from jail after posting a $250,000 bond.