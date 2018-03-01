Documents: Witness concealed information in Abilene 2012 cold case, lied to police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. While revisiting a 2012 cold case, Abilene police learned a witness who had previously testified was concealing information and had lied to police.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - While revisiting a 2012 cold case, Abilene police learned a witness who had previously testified was concealing information and had lied to police.

Court documents released to KTAB and KRBC Thursday morning show detectives were able to discover the witness was withholding information "directly related to the murder investigation" of "Barbeque Dan" Nickerson, found dead in an alley on the 1400 block of Mesquite Street in June of 2012.

The case went cold soon after his death, but in Fall of 2017, detectives re-examined the case, determined Nickerson was a known drug user, and identified 2 suspected drug dealers who may be connected to his death.

The documents state that 6 days after Nickerson's body was found, police were called to a disturbance where 1 of the suspected drug dealers had stabbed the other, and during the investigation into this crime, the stabbing victim told police that prior to the assault, the stabbing suspect "made mention to killing 'Barbeque Dan' and acted very paranoid during their initial conversation".

Police then contacted the stabbing suspect in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit in October of 2017 and learned he may have been "communicating freely to others about the revisited Dan Nickerson murder investigation" - a suspicion the documents state was confirmed by a TDCJ investigator.

A witness who detectives believe has been in communication with the imprisoned suspect was served a Grand Jury subpoena, prompting her to answer questions from law enforcement.

The documents state the witness confirmed she was communicating with the suspect via telephone, and when confronted, the suspect did admit to having access to an illegal cell phone while imprisoned with the TDCJ.

Police later learned this witness was concealing information about the murder, including messages where she expressed concern over being arrested prior to the Grand Jury subpoena. Documents state the person texting her advised her to plead the fifth and not disclose anything on the murder.

Following news reports on updates in the Nickerson investigation in November, the witness texted another individual, sending news articles and text messages along with the following statement included in court documents: "J***** I'm so serious I hope you havent talked to no one about this situation".

On February 25, detectives filed a search warrant to get information from the phone of the individual the witness was texting in November.

No arrests have been made in connection to this investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will provide more information on this case as additional details are released.