Dog reported stolen in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police are investigating a report of a stolen dog in south Abilene.

The owner said the dog escaped his home on the 2700 block of Susan Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department.

Two neighbors told the owner they saw unknown suspects come pick up the dog and take it away.

The dog, according to the report, is valued at around $300. No description was provided in the police report.