Driver killed after hitting patch of ice on Taylor County highway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A driver was killed after hitting a patch of ice that caused a crash in Taylor County Wednesday morning.

Jose Ines Herrera-Acuna, male, 27, of Houston, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on U.S. 277 south of Buffalo Gap around 6:00 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A press release from DPS states Herrera-Acuna was traveling south down the highway when he hit a patch of ice, lost control of his car, and slid into a box truck.

The driver of the box truck was not injured during the crash.