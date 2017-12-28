Driver killed after hitting patch of ice on Taylor County highway
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A driver was killed after hitting a patch of ice that caused a crash in Taylor County Wednesday morning.
Jose Ines Herrera-Acuna, male, 27, of Houston, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on U.S. 277 south of Buffalo Gap around 6:00 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A press release from DPS states Herrera-Acuna was traveling south down the highway when he hit a patch of ice, lost control of his car, and slid into a box truck.
The driver of the box truck was not injured during the crash.
