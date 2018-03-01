Driver who hospitalized 7 people in Abilene Thanksgiving Day was likely under influence of alcohol

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Evidence gathered during an investigation into a wreck that hospitalized 7 people in Abilene Thanksgiving Day suggests the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of alcohol.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Evidence gathered during an investigation into a wreck that hospitalized 7 people in Abilene Thanksgiving Day suggests the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of alcohol.

Court documents released to KTAB and KRBC Thursday morning show investigators recovered an "open, cool can of Bud Light" within reach of the driver of a truck that slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped at a light at the intersection on Hwy 36 and Loop 322 the afternoon of November 23.

There is was also no evidence of pre-impact braking at the scene and the documents state it appeared the driver of the truck was speeding.

The crash hospitalized all 7 people involved - 3 occupants in the truck and 4 occupants in the SUV - and 2 of the SUV occupants, including an 11-year-old child, sustained injuries that caused a "substantial risk of death", according to the documents.

The documents also state the truck's front passenger told detectives the driver "had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages a few hours before the crash occurred and that the alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle was hers."

Tests results from blood taken from the truck driver at the scene of the crash have still not been released.

Detectives have also filed a search warrant to gain access to electronic data such as "crash pulse information, pre-impact breaking, and pre-impact speed" from the truck involved in the crash.

KTAB and KRBC are withholding the driver's identity until a formal arrest is made. The charge currently under consideration is Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 because there was a child in the truck as well as the SUV.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article is a soon as additional information is available.