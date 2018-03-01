Dyess AFB helps Abilene boy with aggressive brain tumor be Airman for a Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dyess Air Force Base made some dreams come true by making a 13-year-old Abilene boy with an aggressive brain tumor Airman for a Day. Pictures courtesy of Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Dyess Air Force Base made some dreams come true by allowing a 13-year-old Abilene boy with an aggressive brain tumor to be Airman for a Day.

Caleb, who was recently diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (a highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor found at the base of the brain), never even had the chance to fly in a plane so Dyess Airmen helped him out by letting him experience the C-130J Super Hercules flight simulator.

He also got to tour some military aircraft and try on real Airmen gear.

Dyess officials say they have made a "friend for life" and are thanking Caleb "for exemplifying tremendous courage and strength."