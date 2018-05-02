Dyess Airman of the Week: Brandon Millare

Main News

By: Joshua Engard

Posted: May 02, 2018 06:25 PM CDT

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE (KTAB/KRBC) - 317th Airlift Wing Airman of the Week.

Senior Airman Brandon Millare, 317th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, is from Wahiawa, Hawaii.

Millare was nominated as Airman of the Week by his supervisors because of his volunteerism on and off duty. He is very knowledgeable and instills "by the book" maintenance and professionalism.

He is also the squadron's person of contact for "Adopt-a-Highway".

