Main News

Final day early voting numbers for Abilene city, school elections

By: Joshua Engard

Posted: May 01, 2018 08:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 08:44 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -  Final day early voting numbers for the City of Abilene joint city and school elections were gathered Tuesday evening after the conclusion of early voting.

Seventh day votes in the early voting period for 2018 totaled to be 1,024, according to Taylor County.

Final day votes for the last election cycle in 2016 totaled 1,146.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected