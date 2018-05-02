Final day early voting numbers for Abilene city, school elections
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Final day early voting numbers for the City of Abilene joint city and school elections were gathered Tuesday evening after the conclusion of early voting.
Seventh day votes in the early voting period for 2018 totaled to be 1,024, according to Taylor County.
Final day votes for the last election cycle in 2016 totaled 1,146.
More Stories
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - A former law…
-
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - If you're looking for a…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Emergency dispatchers…