Five arrested in Abilene fraud investigation

(From top left-bottom right) Symonds, Milsap, Akins, Alaniz, Brannon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A fraud investigation executed by multiple divisions of the Abilene Police Department (APD) resulted in the arrests of five individuals, according to an APD press release.

Members of the Fraud, Cyber Crimes and Patrol divisions of the APD executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of South 11th Street on April 26, according to the release.

The search resulted in the arrest of five subjects, along with seizure of illegal narcotics ans stolen checks.

The subjects arrested, along with their respective charges are as follows: