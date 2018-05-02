Former law enforcement officer uses his experience to teach

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - A former law enforcement officer is going back to school, but this time on the other side of the desk. Former Taylor County Sheriff, Les Bruce, is now teaching at Abilene High.

From a narcotics officer with Abilene Police Department to serving as the Taylor County Sheriff, Les Bruce has 31 years of law enforcement under his belt.

"I know that I feel very confident in that," Bruce said.

Now , instead of putting criminals behind bars, Bruce is turning his focus to the classroom.

"It's a tremendous change. It's kind of a culture shock if you will," Bruce said.

He is using his experience in law enforcement to teach criminal justice at Abilene High.

"It's unique. I have two classes of his and neither one of them are like any other I've ever had," Abilene High student Ryan Jobe said.

"His passion is amazing from what he's done before he became a teacher here, he just shows through it all. He really does have a passion for this to teach us kids," student Caitlin Pettyjohn said.

Teaching isn't what Bruce pictured himself doing.

"I was told by many people in this community that if you take that job or if you get that job it would be a life changing experience and I will tell you it is," Bruce said.

While the focus of the class is law, his students say he's teaching them even more.

"His biggest quote is be great to who you are and be greater to who you want to be," Pettyjohn said.

He's also learning himself.

"I never thought I'd be in a position where teenagers could teach me things but I've got some phenomenal students. So yes I do a lot of visiting and a lot of counseling if you will as a teacher and try and help these kids as much as I can but I'll have to say they help me just as well," Bruce said.

Bruce teaches six classes at Abilene High ranging from lower level criminal justice classes to more advanced levels.