'Freezing drizzle', icy conditions expected in Abilene, Sweetwater through noon
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Icy conditions are expected to remain in the Abilene and Sweetwater areas throughout the morning as winter weather persists.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory, now in effect until noon Wednesday, says freezing drizzle will continue to fall," leaving a glaze of ice on area roadways, including bridges and overpasses."
Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling during this time, especially on bridges and overpasses, as roads will be slippery.
Dozens of wrecks were reported in Abilene overnight, and first responders in cities along I-20 were busy with rollovers and other crashes.
TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather:
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed.
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
