'Freezing drizzle', icy conditions expected in Abilene, Sweetwater through noon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Icy conditions are expected to remain in the Abilene and Sweetwater areas throughout the morning as winter weather persists.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory, now in effect until noon Wednesday, says freezing drizzle will continue to fall," leaving a glaze of ice on area roadways, including bridges and overpasses."

Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling during this time, especially on bridges and overpasses, as roads will be slippery.

Dozens of wrecks were reported in Abilene overnight, and first responders in cities along I-20 were busy with rollovers and other crashes.

TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather: