Fuel prices highest in 3 years and expected to continue to climb

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - If you plan on taking a trip this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to set aside a little extra cash.

That's because fuel prices are on the rise and it doesn't look like that's going to slow down soon according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

"This is expected with the high demands of driving we've had in the past couple of months."

When Micah Joseph fills up his Toyota Tundra pick-up, it isn't exactly cheap.

"$51.57," said Joseph.

With gasoline prices in East Texas averaging anywhere from $2.41 to $2.50 mark.

"What are you going to do without gas? You just have to pay what it costs," said Joseph.

According to Armbruster, the national average for unleaded fuel sits today at $2.81.

"That's the highest the average has been since 2015," said Armbruster.

With more drivers filling up.

More drivers heading across the country on vacations with their families.

You can expect the average to continue to climb as need is higher than supply.

"Tie that in with rising crude oil prices and some tension over seas, you have multiple factors leading to higher gas prices that will continue to rise at least for the next few weeks as we get closer to Memorial Day," said Armbruster.

So if you're like the Harrison's.

"I do (drive) 5 or 600 miles a week," said Debra Harrison.

Or you plan on taking a trip anytime soon, with every time you pay at the pump.

Expect that number to climb a little higher than it usually does.

Article from EastTexasMatters.com