Funeral held for fallen Dallas police officer
ROCKWALL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for fallen Dallas police officer Regelio Santander, who died in the line of duty on April 24.
Santander shot in the head while responding to a theft at a North Dallas Home Depot.
Over 4,000 officers, family and friends attended the funeral.
