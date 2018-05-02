Funeral held for fallen Dallas police officer

Main News

May 01, 2018

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:37 PM CDT

ROCKWALL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for fallen Dallas police officer Regelio Santander, who died in the line of duty on April 24.

Santander shot in the head while responding to a theft at a North Dallas Home Depot.

Over 4,000 officers, family and friends attended the funeral. 

