Goodwill-West Texas working to employ homeless people throughout Abilene

A group in the Key City is hoping to help people living through homelessness get back on their feet.

It is more of a leg up and a way out, than a hand out.The program is called "Work Again West Texas."

Goodwill-West Texas is expanding in more ways to help homeless people throughout the city by employing individuals to keep Abilene clean.

Goodwill was kind of a natural fit because we already have these contract services of grounds-keeping and janitorial," Brennan Favor said.

Favor is the senior director of mission services at Goodwill-West Texas, in Abilene.

She explains Goodwill is creating a program that will move homeless people into a more sustainable employment.

A great first step for individuals experiencing homelessness, for this to be their first step back into the workforce," Favor said.

The first step is employing the individuals through Goodwill, partnering up with city officials.

"They will identify places that need help in beautification projects and we will partner with organizations that have homeless populations," Favor said.

"Work Again West Texas" will put those in the program to work 4-hours a day and two days a week.

"We will go and pick them up and they will go and work, doing beautification projects, using one of these trash grabbers, picking up trash, doing other things," Favor said.

The program is still in its planning phase but the foundation is set.

"If you're interested in donating, please contact us or here at Goodwill-West Texas or you can go to any one of our stores and make a monetary donation. Just designate that towards the Work Again West Texas project," Favor said.

"Work again West Texas" is part of our local chapter of Goodwill, which is one of the more than 100 non-profits that benefited from this year's Abilene Gives event.

The organization received about $620 and will be putting that money toward the new work program.

In total, the community foundation of Abilene's 24-day of giving raised $551,892.

Every penny of which will benefit someone in your community.