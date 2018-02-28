'Heartbroken' dog owners warn of pet danger from everyday snack bags

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NBC) - Christina Young kissed her dog, Petey, goodbye last week as she left for work.

"But I had no idea it would be for the last time," Young wrote in a gut-wrenching Facebook post.

That night, Young's partner, Christian (his last name isn't given), was the first to come home from work, and "was surprised when Petey didn’t greet him at the door like usual," wrote Young.

Christian then found Petey dead, with his head inside an empty chip bag. It appeared that Petey had gotten the bag off a counter, and, while devouring its contents, the bag became sealed over his head and suffocated him.

"We will forever blame ourselves for leaving it out," Young wrote. "I feel we have an obligation to share what happened to Petey to hopefully prevent it from happening to any of your babies."

Bonnie Harlan knows all too well the pain that Young and her partner are experiencing — and the urge to help others in avoiding this same grief.

Bonnie Harlan with her dog Blue, who died in 2011. Blue suffocated when his head became stuck in a chip bag. Harlan started an organization, Prevent Pet Suffocation, aimed at raising awareness about the suffocation danger of bags to pets. Courtesy Of Bonnie Harlan

In 2011, Harlan's beloved dog Blue also died from suffocation after his head became stuck in a snack bag.

"It was just so devastating," Harlan, 61, told TODAY.

Soon after, Harlan started an organization called Prevent Pet Suffocation to raise awareness and provide support.

Bonnie Harlan's son, Chase, cuddles with Blue. Courtesy Of Bonnie Harlan

Harlan, who lives in Houston, said she usually hears from three or four people a week from all over the world who've lost their pets to suffocation in bags. Harlan shares these pets' photos and stories on the Prevent Pet Suffocation website and Facebook page.

Many of those who reach out tell Harlan they believed their pet had died in a freak accident until they discovered her organization and found community there.

"It's pretty prevalent," Harlan said, sadly.

Harlan's website has a lot of tips for how to avoid the danger that chip and other bags present to pets.

They include keeping all snack bags stored away in places your pet can't easily reach, only throwing away bags in trash cans with securely fastened lids and learning pet CPR in case your pet stops breathing.

Harlan also recommends serving chips in bowls instead of bags and then cutting up the bags once they are empty, not only to protect pets living in the home but also wildlife and stray animals that may later encounter the bags in trash cans or landfills.

And she's started an online petition asking Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, to put warning labels on snack bags.

All these efforts are aimed at ensuring other pet owners don't lose their animal companions to suffocation like she did with Blue. She feels hopeful that it's working and that word is getting out.

"Unfortunately, that's Blue's gift to the world," Harlan said.

