How an eating disorder changed someone's life

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - This week is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and Blaire Hamilton, former bulimic and anorexic, said it changed her life.

"You get to a point where you are like I can't live anymore. I cannot manage life," said Hamilton.

Hamilton's eating disorder started when she was thirteen years old.

"I got into high school and it just amplified college same thing," said Hamilton.

The disease does affect all ages and genders but it is more prevalent in teens.

"There is a lot of physical signs and it does not have to be a lot of weight loss right at first. For a young teen if they are loosing five or ten pounds that is a lot of weight for a young teen," said Tennie McCarty, founder, and owner of Shade of Hope, one of the places Hamilton got treatment from.

Even though there are a lot of signs to look for when it comes to this disease, it normally starts

with how people are feeling inside.

"I had some problems going on and I couldn't really function. I couldn't finish college. I was just so much into my disorder I could not leave my house," said Hamilton.

After years of work, Hamilton is finally back on her feet,

"I never would have experienced this to know that I should be a dietitian without the past ten years of my life. It was really rough, really rough," said Hamilton.

All her struggles paid off and she made it through treatment.

"Life is good and I just want to keep it that way," said Hamilton.