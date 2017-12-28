Icy interstate causes crashes Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Day two of icy roads caused crashes along I-20 in Cisco.
The Cisco Police Department says they worked several crashes within a half-hour of each other Thursday morning.
A Facebook post states, "freezing fog has made road conditions extremely dangerous on overpasses."
TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather:
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed.
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.
