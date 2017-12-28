Icy interstate causes crashes Cisco

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Day two of icy roads caused crashes along I-20 in Cisco.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Day two of icy roads caused crashes along I-20 in Cisco.

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Day two of icy roads caused crashes along I-20 in Cisco.

The Cisco Police Department says they worked several crashes within a half-hour of each other Thursday morning.

A Facebook post states, "freezing fog has made road conditions extremely dangerous on overpasses."

TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather: