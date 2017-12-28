Icy road conditions make it difficult for drivers in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB) - Highways and roads all over the Big Country were icy causing wrecks and delays. In Sweetwater, Fire Chief Grant Madden said he saw or heard about more than 30 wrecks all before 11 this morning.

"And one of them was a mustang that got into the center median, saved it got back up on the road and hit a truck with a trailer. A little U-Haul trailer, just kind of tapped it, sent him for a spin," Chief Madden said.

All due to the icy roadways.

"It is pretty bad and it's not just the bridges, it's not just the overpasses, it's not just shady areas, it's all over the road," Madden said.

"Two semis crashed into each other," driver Katie Dove said as she stopped for gas. "One the trailer completely wrecked, turned over on fire."

TxDOT went out to treat the roads and another traveler, Roddy Haley, said he's noticed where the roads were treated it wasn't slick.

But Chief Madden said unless you have to, please don't venture out.

TxDOT said they will start treating the roads again tomorrow morning.