Icy roads cause dozens of wrecks in Abilene overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Icy conditions on roads and bridges caused dozens of wrecks in Abilene Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Abilene Police Department says 35 crashes happened within city limits between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m., at least 12 of those crashes happening on Winters Freeway and I-20.

Between 9p and 4a, APD worked 35 crashes. Roads are passable this morning though there are patches of black ice. Bridges and overpasses will especially be treacherous. Remember to slow down and take your time. Stay warm and safe! Sgt. Beard — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) December 27, 2017

It's unknown if anyone was injured during any of the wrecks.

Similar conditions persisted across the region as temperatures remained below freezing through the overnight hours.

Fire Departments in Sweetwater and Ranger were busy with rollovers and other wrecks along I-20.

At one point, 9-mile Hill on the interstate in Sweetwater was even impassible due to the dangerous conditions.

The best thing to do when ice begins to form is stay inside and off the roads, but if that is not and option, TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather: