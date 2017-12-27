Icy roads cause dozens of wrecks in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Icy conditions on roads and bridges caused dozens of wrecks in Abilene Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The Abilene Police Department says 35 crashes happened within city limits between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m., at least 12 of those crashes happening on Winters Freeway and I-20.
Between 9p and 4a, APD worked 35 crashes. Roads are passable this morning though there are patches of black ice. Bridges and overpasses will especially be treacherous. Remember to slow down and take your time. Stay warm and safe! Sgt. Beard— Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) December 27, 2017
It's unknown if anyone was injured during any of the wrecks.
Similar conditions persisted across the region as temperatures remained below freezing through the overnight hours.
Fire Departments in Sweetwater and Ranger were busy with rollovers and other wrecks along I-20.
At one point, 9-mile Hill on the interstate in Sweetwater was even impassible due to the dangerous conditions.
The best thing to do when ice begins to form is stay inside and off the roads, but if that is not and option, TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather:
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed.
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.
