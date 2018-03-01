Indicted: Police believe Abilene man had relationship with mother, underage daughter in past

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Floyd Jones, 56, indicted for Online Solicitation of a Minor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man who police believe may have engaged in a sexual relationship with a mother and her underage daughter in the past has been indicted.

Floyd Jones, 56, the former Deputy Fire Chief at Dyess Air Force Base, was indicted on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor during a Grand Jury session Thursday.

A search warrant filed to gain access to electronic devices at Jones' home in south Abilene states that due to information Jones divulged to an undercover agent during an online sting operation, investigators are now looking for a potential child victim that could have been sexually assaulted by Jones.

The undercover agent initially contacted Jones by responding to his online personal ad entitled "Taboo. M4W", according to the documents, which state the ad was requesting a "young lady that likes father/daughter role playing. . . or a mother and daughter looking to play. . . the younger the better."

Jones and the undercover agent began corresponding and the documents state he told the agent he would like to "take the virginity of her 13 turning 14-year-old" child.*

The correspondence continued over the course of a month, with Jones giving commands to the mother, telling her to 'play' with her child and make her watch movies like '50 Shades of Grey', according to the documents.

The documents also state Jones admitted to "having a sexual relationship with another mother/daughter couple where the mother had the child 'trained' and would 'obey' the mother's commands."

He described this relationship more in-depth in further correspondence with the agent, claiming he had a series of 'discreet meetings' with the pair and stated the child "began to enjoy it".

Jones then told the agent the mother would tell the daughter to do things for him, such as meeting him at the door naked, and alleged a particular 'risky' encounter where he engaged the mother and daughter in sexual activity in a public restaurant, according to the documents, which state Jones remarked the encounter was "risky but worth it".

The undercover agent and Jones arranged to meet but he failed to show. The documents state Jones made numerous comments to the agent throughout their correspondence that she "could be a police officer and he has too much to lose".

Anyone with information on Jones or his potential victim is asked to call the Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

*the child referenced in conjunction with the undercover agent was a fake persona being used to entice Jones.