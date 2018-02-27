Inside the Dozer: Texas A&M Forest Service gives close-up look at Big Country grassfire

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:50 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 03:15 PM CST

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Texas A&M Forest Service shared video from inside a fire in Fisher County Monday night.

The 57 North Fire burned around 336 acres and is 100% contained. 

Another fire, the Newell Fire in Shackelford County, has already consumed more than 4,000 acres along Hwy 180 west of Albany and is only 95% contained. 

 The Cunningham fire burned 135 acres in Callahan County Monday, according to the Forest Service. 

 

