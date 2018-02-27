Inside the Dozer: Texas A&M Forest Service gives close-up look at Big Country grassfire

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Texas A&M Forest Service shared video from inside a fire in Fisher County Monday night.

The 57 North Fire burned around 336 acres and is 100% contained.

A short video from inside of a Texas A&M Forest Service dozer operated by Resource Specialist Cody Lambert as he plows containment line around the 57 North Fire in Fisher County Feb. 26, 2018. This wildfire is 100% contained at 336 acres. https://t.co/jy8DXXmzZ4 — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) February 27, 2018

Another fire, the Newell Fire in Shackelford County, has already consumed more than 4,000 acres along Hwy 180 west of Albany and is only 95% contained.

The Cunningham fire burned 135 acres in Callahan County Monday, according to the Forest Service.