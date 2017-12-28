Possible data breach at Jason's Deli connected to card numbers for sale on 'dark web'

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason's Deli is warning customers of a data breach that may have led to a 'large quantity' of credit card information appearing for sale on the 'dark web'.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason's Deli is warning customers of a data breach that may have led to a 'large quantity' of credit card information appearing for sale on the 'dark web'.

(KTAB/KRBC) - A large quantity of credit/debit card numbers for sale on the 'dark web' has been traced to a potential data breach at Jason's Deli.

A press release from Jason's Deli states the company became aware of the possible breach on Friday after a 3rd-party institution noticed the numbers for sale on the 'dark web', and "an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason’s Deli locations."

An investigation is now underway into the extent of the issue. "Among the questions that investigators are working to determine is whether in fact a breach took place, and if so, to determine its scope, the method employed, and whether there is any continuing breach or vulnerability," according to the press release.

While the investigation continues, Jason's Deli customers are asked to monitor their accounts and to report any suspicious activity to their financial institutions and local law enforcement.

Any questions are concerns can be addressed via email at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or over the phone at (409)838-1976.

Click here to read the full statement issued by Jason's Deli in light of this potential breach.