'Language Lines' vital to communication between telecommunicators and non-English speakers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Emergency dispatchers in Abilene have taken measures in order to communicate more effectively with non-English speaking emergency callers.

Over half of the dispatcher staff has taken training in order to understand key words in Spanish, but only one dispatcher is completely fluent in the language.

In the event where communication cannot be fully established, dispatcher turn to 'Language Lines', which provide translation needed in order for the dispatcher to understand and respond accordingly to the emergency being called in.