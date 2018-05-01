Main News

'Language Lines' vital to communication between telecommunicators and non-English speakers

By: Joshua Engard

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Emergency dispatchers in Abilene have taken measures in order to communicate more effectively with non-English speaking emergency callers.

Over half of the dispatcher staff has taken training in order to understand key words in Spanish, but only one dispatcher is completely fluent in the language.

In the event where communication cannot be fully established, dispatcher turn to 'Language Lines', which provide translation needed in order for the dispatcher to understand and respond accordingly to the emergency being called in. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected