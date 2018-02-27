4,000 acres burned west of Albany

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Newell Fire (Ben Hamaty, KTAB/KRBC)

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A large grassfire burned in Shackelford County Monday into Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire's acreage is estimated at 4,022 acres located west of Albany along Highway 180. It was 100% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Forest Service also said the forward moving progress had been stopped.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Newell Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Newell Fire

The Forest Service said it is on scene and a heavy air tanker that carries 3,000 gallons of fire retardant has been ordered.

Additionally, three single-engine air tankers (SEATs) were ordered, along with a task force of dozers and engines.

Earlier Monday, the Cunningham fire burned 135 acres in Callahan County, according to the Forest Service.