4,000 acres burned west of Albany
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A large grassfire burned in Shackelford County Monday into Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The fire's acreage is estimated at 4,022 acres located west of Albany along Highway 180. It was 100% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials with the Forest Service also said the forward moving progress had been stopped.
The Forest Service said it is on scene and a heavy air tanker that carries 3,000 gallons of fire retardant has been ordered.
Additionally, three single-engine air tankers (SEATs) were ordered, along with a task force of dozers and engines.
Earlier Monday, the Cunningham fire burned 135 acres in Callahan County, according to the Forest Service.
More Stories
-
Eleven people reported feeling ill and three were taken to a hospital…
-
Last week, State law enforcement officials were honored for their…
-
Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.