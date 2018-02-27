4,000 acres burned west of Albany

By: Travis Ruiz

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 01:12 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 04:36 PM CST

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A large grassfire burned in Shackelford County Monday into Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. 

The fire's acreage is estimated at 4,022 acres located west of Albany along Highway 180. It was 100% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officials with the Forest Service also said the forward moving progress had been stopped.

 

The Forest Service said it is on scene and a heavy air tanker that carries 3,000 gallons of fire retardant has been ordered. 

Additionally, three single-engine air tankers (SEATs) were ordered, along with a task force of dozers and engines. 

Earlier Monday, the Cunningham fire burned 135 acres in Callahan County, according to the Forest Service. 

