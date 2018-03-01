Limited-edition Selena bags are coming to H-E-B

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — Selena fans will have a new way to show their love of the star, after the Selena Foundation teamed up with H-E-B to create limited-edition bags.

The bags show black and white photos of the late singer with a pink border, and “Queen of Cumbia” written on one side. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, joined an H-E-B spokeswoman in unveiling the bags in a Facebook video posted Wednesday evening.

“We thought we would do it not the traditional purple that most people recognize Selena with, because it was her favorite color,” Suzette Quintanilla said. “We thought this year we’d do something a little different and we did pink — what a great happy color to be able to be toting around with Selena.”

H-E-B has previously worked with the Quintanilla family as a sponsor for the annual Fiesta de la Flor music festival for fans of the Queen of Tejano. This time, part of the proceeds from the $2 bags will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Coastal Bend. H-E-B already gave the Selena Foundation a portion of the money — $25,000 — part of which will go back to the Boys and Girls Club.

“We finally came up with something to give back to Selena’s fans, but to also benefit Selena’s foundation,” Suzette Quintanilla said.

The bags will be available Friday, March 2, at 9 a.m. at select H-E-B stores, as well as available for order online starting at noon.

Get the full story on KXAN.com