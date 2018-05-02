Local fellowship hopes to provide support for veterans in rural areas

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Local veterans from Haskell, Texas have banded together to create a fellowship dedicated to helping fellow veterans get the help and support they need in life after their time in combat.

For veterans living in rural areas, help is not as readily available as it is for those living in bigger cities, causing the Veterans Fellowship Group to be established in order to provide a network of support needed.

The group aims to expand into a network large enough to provide assistance to any veteran in the area that can't get support otherwise.