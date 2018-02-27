Loud booms heard in Abilene during Dyess AFB training exercise

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Loud booms can be heard around Abilene as Dyess Air Force Base conducts training Tuesday morning.

Dyess AFB personnel confirm their EOD unit is conducting training on the range until about 2:00 p.m.

Several residents contacted KTAB and KRBC after hearing booms as far away as the north side of town.

Dyess wants to assure everyone there is no need to worry! The booms are just part of the training, and smoke and fire may be visible as well, depending on the exercise.