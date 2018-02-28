Police: Madison MS janitor posted SnapChat name in bathroom, sexually assaulted student on campus

A Madison Middle School employee was arrested during an ongoing child sex crime investigation at Abilene ISD.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene ISD janitor is accused of sexually assaulting a student on a middle school campus after posting his SnapChat username on bathroom stalls.

Mario Gomez, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 1 count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and 2 counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under the age of 14.

During a press conference on Gomez's arrest, Police Chief Stan Standridge said Abilene ISD began an investigation after a parent emailed Madison Middle School's principal on February 24 and made an outcry against Gomez.

Police took over the investigation Sunday and two days later, Gomez was taken into custody.

Chief Standridge says Gomez had written his SnapChat username on the toilet paper dispenser at Madison Middle School, causing a 12-year-old victim to contact him.

Gomez is accused of grooming the child victim for a week or two before arranging a meeting at the Madison Middle School campus after school hours, where the victim was sexually assaulted in a bathroom.

Detectives were also able to identify a second child victim who corresponded with Gomez via SnapChat - exchanging sexually explicit material. This victim was also under the age of 14.

Officers are now going through each bathroom and locker room at the campuses Gomez cleaned - Madison Middle School, Mann Middle School, Bowie Elementary School, and Austin Elementary School - to ensure his SnapChat username is not written anywhere else.

Chief Standridge does believe there could be additional child victims, and he is urging parents with any information to come forward - even if their child was not victimized.

Dr. David Young also spoke at the press conference, saying he is "appalled by the actions committed by Mr. Gomez" and that as always, "student safety is of the utmost concern".

He offered thanks to the parent who made the initial outcry and is also urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

Dr. Young called Gomez's behavior "unconscionable" and said AISD is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

Gomez remains behind bars in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000. He was immediately terminated from his position at AISD once police released the findings of their initial investigation.

Gomez began employment with the district in December of 2017.

Madison Middle School was involved in another police investigation in October after two teachers, a cafeteria worker, and multiple students were implicated in an ongoing investigation into reports of students using and selling drugs.

Watch the full press conference on the investigation into Gomez below: