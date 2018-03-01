Madison Middle School families react to news of alleged sexual misconduct
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - Parents and guardians have concerns about school safety in the wake of a custodian allegedly sexually assaulting a student. Their reactions ranged from anger, to shock, to confusion, but parents agree that it needs to stop.
Although everyone is in agreement that this is unacceptable conduct, none of the parents we spoke to are quite sure what the solution might be. The school district already performs background checks, and Mario Gomez passed those.
Still, parents have an expectation that when they send their kids to school, they will be kept safe. For many parents, that expectation, and trust, have been broken.
More Stories
-
An Abilene ISD janitor is accused of sexually assaulting a student on…
-
Selena fans will have a new way to show their love of the star,…
-
Walmart will only sell guns and ammunition to people over the age of…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.