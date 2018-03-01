Madison Middle School families react to news of alleged sexual misconduct

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - Parents and guardians have concerns about school safety in the wake of a custodian allegedly sexually assaulting a student. Their reactions ranged from anger, to shock, to confusion, but parents agree that it needs to stop.

Although everyone is in agreement that this is unacceptable conduct, none of the parents we spoke to are quite sure what the solution might be. The school district already performs background checks, and Mario Gomez passed those.

Still, parents have an expectation that when they send their kids to school, they will be kept safe. For many parents, that expectation, and trust, have been broken.