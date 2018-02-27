Magnolia Table restaurant officially opens in Waco

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Magnolia Table, the first restaurant opened by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, is officially open for your dining pleasure in Waco.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Magnolia Table, the first restaurant opened by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, is officially open for your dining pleasure in Waco.

WACO, Texas (KETK) - Magnolia Table, the first restaurant opened by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, is officially open for your dining pleasure in Waco.

Today.com reports the eatery will be open from 6:00 a.m., - 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.



The restaurant sits on the land previously occupied by the historic Elite Cafe and focuses on breakfast and lunch dishes.

"While breakfast standbys like bacon and eggs are on the menu, there are also new takes on the dish like the Southern classic deviled eggs topped with brown sugar bacon bits," Today.com writes. "Homestyle favorites like buttermilk biscuits and French toast appear on the menu, along with new standbys like a fresh green juice and avocado toast."

So, if you're ever in Waco, or traveling southbound down I-35, make it a priority to stop by the cafe, located at 2132 South Valley Mills Drive, "where everyone has a seat at the table."

Article from EastTexasMatters.com