Man arrested for the third time in a week

via KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX) - The third time may not be the charm or even the last time for one accused equipment thief.

Craig Kenton Gee, 33, was booked back into jail Wednesday for the third time since last Tuesday.

Each time has been for theft, and each time he has posted bonds.

Gee's father, however, who is also named in Gee's arrest affidavits has not been booked into jail and is on the Crime Stoppers page as this week's featured Manhunt Monday wanted suspect. Police have at least four warrants for Kenton Glen Gee, 56, for burglary of a building.

Craig Gee's new charges are theft of property of an elderly over $2,500 and theft over $2,500. That makes 7 charges since last week.

The new charges and arrest come as the Wichita County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate thefts and recover more stolen items.

Authorities believe numerous burglaries, most involving yard and road equipment, and one Mack truck have been solved.

Owners of stolen equipment have told deputies Craig and his father was in their shops shortly before thefts happened.

article taken from texomashomepage.com