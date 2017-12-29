Memorial service set for stepfather, little girl killed in Eastland fire

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenny Osteen and Karleigh Cox, killed in a house fire in Eastland on December 15, 2017.

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A memorial service will take place Friday to honor the lives of a stepfather and 4-year-old little girl killed in an Eastland house fire on December 15, 2017.

The memorial will begin at the Leon River Cowboy Church in Olden at 4:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to be themselves and to not wear black, as this is a celebration of the lives 32-year-old Kenny Osteen and 4-year-old Karleigh Cox led.

There will be a cookout following the service, so anyone who wishes to contribute is asked to bring some food. Funeral arrangements have yet-to-be-made.

Family members say Osteen died a hero, running back inside the burning home on the 200 block of Daughterty Avenue to rescue Karleigh from a closet after pulling his other stepdaughter, 7-year-old Emily, to safety.

Emily has been released from a Dallas hospital after sustaining 4th-degree burns on 30% of her body, leaving her in need of multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

The cause of the fatal fire has not been determined. BigCountryHomepage will provide more information on this incident as additional details are released.