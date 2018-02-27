Metallica comes to Lubbock in 2019
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - On Monday, the United Supermarkets Arena announced that Metallica will come to Lubbock in March of 2019.
The show will be March 2, 2019. Tickets go on sale March 2 of this year at 10:00 a.m., according to an email from USA.
USA said tickets will be available at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.
METALLICA WORLDWIRED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2018-2019
|
Sep 2, 2018
|
Madison, WI
|
Kohl Center
|
Sep 4, 2018
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Target Center
|
Sep 6, 2018
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
|
Sep 8, 2018
|
Grand Forks, ND
|
Alerus Center
|
Sep 11, 2018
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
Denny Sanford Premier Center
|
Sep 13, 2018
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Bell MTS Place
|
Sep 15, 2018
|
Saskatoon, SK
|
SaskTel Centre
|
Oct 16, 2018
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
|
Oct 18, 2018
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Oct 20, 2018
|
State College, PA
|
Bryce Jordan Center
|
Oct 22, 2018
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Oct 27, 2018
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
Oct 29, 2018
|
Albany, NY
|
Times Union Center
|
Nov 26, 2018
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
Nov 28, 2018
|
Boise, ID
|
Taco Bell Arena
|
Nov 30, 2018
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Dec 2, 2018
|
Spokane, WA
|
Spokane Arena
|
Dec 5, 2018
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Dec 7, 2018
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Dec 9, 2018
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center
|
Jan 18, 2019
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
Jan 20, 2019
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Verizon Arena
|
Jan 22, 2019
|
Birmingham, AL
|
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
|
Jan 24, 2019
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Jan 28, 2019
|
Raleigh, NC
|
PNC Arena
|
Jan 30, 2019
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
U.S. Bank Arena
|
Feb 1, 2019
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
Feb 28, 2019
|
El Paso, TX
|
Don Haskins Center
|
Mar 2, 2019
|
Lubbock, TX
|
United Supermarkets Arena
|
Mar 4, 2019
|
Wichita, KS
|
Intrust Bank Arena
|
Mar 6, 2019*
|
Kansas City, MO*
|
Sprint Center*
|
Mar 9, 2019
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
Mar 11, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Mar 13, 2019
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
*On sale date TBA.
