Michigan man finds winning lottery ticket in wallet months later

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (WOOD) - A Kalamazoo man made a $250,000 discovery when he opened his wallet on his lunch break.

A Michigan Lottery release said the 57-year-old winner found a Keno ticket in his wallet on his lunch break. When he scanned it, the machine told him to file a claim with the lottery office, which is when he discovered he had won $250,000 on a ticket he purchased in January.

The ticket was bought at the Meijer in Portage, located at 8850 Shaver Rd.

The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, said he plans to put the winnings in the bank until he figures out how to spend it.

In the release, the man said he has had a hard time financially over the last several years. He lost his job and home when the economy was bad, and winning the prize will allow him to stop living paycheck-to-paycheck.