More than 100 local non-profits benefiting from Abilene Gives

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) -- Folks across the Key City taking part in Abilene's largest online giving event.

More than 100 non-profit organizations are benefiting from the fundraiser with a goal this year of $550,000.

"These kids are the smallest of our community," Rob Marcelain said, who is the advocate supervisor for Big Country CASA.

One of the organizations benefiting from the fundraiser is Big Country CASA.

"Get the word out more about CASA and what we do. That'll help us to recruit more volunteers, train them and then provide supervision for them," Marcelain said.

The court pairs specially trained volunteers with kids who are in Child Protective Services care, advocating for them in court, whether it be for school, doctors or therapists.

"Through no fault of their own, they find themselves in these situations, where they're dealing with a year-long court situation. So, we at CASA provide an advocate and walks along side them the entire year long," Marcelain said.

Nearly 400 children are are in CPS care in Taylor County. Big Country CASA serves 170 (40%).

The organization does not house the children, but advocates try to spend as much time with the kids as they can to help ease their transition through court.

"They can be in foster cares, they can be in treatment centers and spread out all over Texas. We have several that are placed in Houston. Our volunteers have to drive to Houston occasionally to visit with their kids," Marcelain said.

With the money to be issued to Big Country CASA from Abilene Gives, bringing in more volunteer advocates will be first on the list.

"There is still several hundred kids in CPS care that we don't have advocates for. That's what Abilene Gives is for. That helps us get more volunteers and supervisors to oversee them so that we reach all the kids in Taylor County," Marcelain said.

Big Country CASA is also working on another fundraiser.

This Saturday, the organization is hosting its Superhero 5K fun run, at ACU's Williams Performing Arts Center.

The run starts at 9 a.m.

Tickets are $25 for people 13 and up.

It is a family event, so you can also expect a petting zoo and bounce houses and more!

