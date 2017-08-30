NFL cancels Texans vs. Cowboys preseason game
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — It seems like the NFL is listening to J.J. Watt. On Wednesday, a reporter for the NFL tweeted that Thursday’s preseason game between the Cowboys and the Texans is canceled.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Houston, was moved to Arlington. The proceeds from Thursday’s game were slated to go to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
When Harvey struck, Watt said he didn’t believe the game should be played because of the catastrophic flooding. In response, Watt decided to help raise money for flooding victims. As of Wednesday morning, Watt and his fans have raised $5.1 million.
More Stories
-
Several organizations and individuals across the Big Country are…
-
An Abilene woman who recently relocated from Houston is crafting and…
-
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-20 in Merkel…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.