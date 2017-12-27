North Texas man killed when tire he's inflating explodes

AZLE, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas man who was inflating a tire on his truck over the weekend died when the tire exploded.

KXAS reports Ryan Hansen, 39, was doing the maintenance work at his home in Azle, which is just northwest of Fort Worth, on Saturday when the tire exploded. One of Hansen’s ex-girlfriend’s children was at the home and was about to hand him an air gauge when the tire exploded. Hansen was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth where he died.

“It doesn’t look like anything I’ve ever seen,” said Hansen’s friend Marc Humphrey. “I’m scared to air up my daughter’s tire right now.”

Family and friends don’t know if the tire exploding was a freak accident or if it was a faulty tire. A manager at a tire shop tells KXAS tires usually fail for three primary reasons: age, damage and over inflating.

“It’s not something you’d expect to hear inflating a tire,” said Baker Ghanim, manager at The Tire Store Service Center in Bedford.

