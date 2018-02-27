Oklahoma school uses robots to kill germs during flu season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KFOR) — One school in Oklahoma is fighting the flu with technology, using robots that were sent in to decontaminate the school.

MAV the robot sends an ultraviolet light through the classrooms, killing those nasty lingering sickness causing germs.

“So we’re bringing that bioburden down so any germs or bacteria that are lurking in that room, we’re going to get rid of them,” said Malinda Hart from Xenex.

These Xenex robots are typically used in hospitals, and now they are being used in the school to make sure that it’s creating a safe environment for the teachers, the staff and the students.

Each classroom takes about twenty minutes to fully disinfect.

Article from KFOR.com