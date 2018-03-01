Parent upset after multiple incidents at Madison Middle School

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - From reports of drugs on campus at Madison Middle School in October to Tuesday, when an Abilene Independent School District's janitor was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

"My hearts beating a thousand miles a minute and I'm just like I don't know what needs to be done," said Buerger.

For the hundreds of other parents who have students at Madison, concerns about safety are high.

"I wish that my children could go to school and feel safer. I wish that I didn't have to talk about drugs and sex and violence and predators online with a 12 year-old girl because she is just so innocent," said Buerger.

The parents just wish they could be more informed.

"It's frustrating to have to wait to hear about if anything is going to change," said Buerger.

Buerger says if nothing is done to better protect her kids, her family will be forced to make a tough decision.

"My husband has already spoken to me today about trying to see if we can transfer our students to a different area or moving all together," said Buerger.

She say, right now, she's not comfortable sending her kids to school.

"We should feel more safe but its not, we aren't safe anymore," said Buerger.