Parents of 2 children killed in Texas crash sue Abilene man, another driver for $15 million

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The parents of two young boys killed in a racing crash in Cedar Park have filed a $15 million lawsuit against the drivers and their parents.

Twenty-two-year-old Blake Kirkpatrick and 18-year-old Michael Hammer, of Abilene, are charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing death.

Cedar Park police say the two were racing westbound on West Whitestone Boulevard on Jan. 10 when Hammer slammed into Zara Salman’s Nissan Rogue as she was turning left onto Walton Way.

The impact killed her one-year-old son Daniel and 8-year-old stepson Elijah.

The lawsuit alleges, “Defendant Blake Kirkpatrick was later bragging to friends and acquaintances that he was involved in a crash which he saw on the news – and which resulted in the death of children.”

Article from KXAN.com