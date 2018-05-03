Rabid dog may have visited Abilene dog park last month

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The City of Abilene is warning a rabid dog may have visited the dog park last month.

The dog, which lived near the 1900 block of Richland Drive, contracted rabies after killing a skunk around April 7, according to a press release.

The press release states several people and at least one pet may have been exposed to the virus and "the dog owner believes that it is possible that he took his husky breed dog to the dog park once after April 7."

It's unknown if anyone at the park, located at Grover Nelson Park in southeast Abilene, was exposed.

The following information about rabies was provided in the City of Abilene's press release: