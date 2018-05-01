Registration opens for 2018 Abilene ISD Summer Technology Camps

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Registration for The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) 2018 Summer Technology Camps opened on Tuesday, May 1, according to an AISD press release.

Camps focusing on subjects such as robotics, animation, digital arts and more will be open to AISD students between second and ninth grade in the 2018-2019 school year, according to the release.

Half-day camps in the mornings and afternoons are being held from June 18-21 and June 25- 28, according to the release. The camps are open to students of any school district.

All camps will be held at the Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math and Science (ATEMS) on the campus of Texas State Technical College on East Highway 80.

The lineup of camps for each grade range is as follows, according to the release:

Students entering grades 2-3 – Logo Story Starters, Kids Can Code, Survivor: Extreme Environments.

Logo Story Starters, Kids Can Code, Survivor: Extreme Environments. Students entering grades 4-5 – Animation Creation, Maker Madness, Lego WeDo Constructors: An Introduction to Robotics.

Animation Creation, Maker Madness, Lego WeDo Constructors: An Introduction to Robotics. Students entering grades 6-7 – Minecraft: Beyond the Game, Robotics Using Lego Mindstorms, Digital Arts.

Cost of registration is $95 for each camp, according to the release. Enrollment will be on a first-come, first-paid basis, and last until May 31.

Registration and payment can be made online or at One AISD Center, 241 Pine Street, according to the release.

For more information, visit abileneisd.org