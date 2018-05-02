Small business week continues with special awards luncheon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - The Abilene Chamber of Commerce celebration of small business continued on Tuesday. The Salute to Small Business Luncheon brought some of these bar-raising businesses center stage.

In this particular celebration, everyone is a winner. Just being nominated is a huge achievement. Still, some businesses were able to bring home a trophy for their efforts this year. Pete Garcia, owner of La Voz 93.3 FM, was thrilled to be one of the winners: "It's very cool to be nominated, and of course, to be chose. Abilene's a very special community for us, and we're just glad to have the support of the community as well."

Vagabond Pizza owners Jessica and Jason Adams were floored by the support as well. "What an honor.", says Jessica. "We are ecstatic to be awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and feeling really humbled that this was something people even considered for us."

Other winners were in shock to find themselves up on the stage. Adam Thompson spoke for the team at Nothing Bundt Cakes, saying, "It's amazing. We'd never expect this. Obviously it's something you dream about, but to be nominated and accepted for this award so early on in our venture has been tremendous. We're very blessed and very proud."

That's a sentiment shared by Stacie and Joe Marcikese of Double Diamond Signs. Nearly speechless, Stacie said, "Wow. It's us, out of all the people that it could have been. I just can't believe that it was us, as small as we are. But we're going to do bigger and better things in the future."

For the 2018 Small Business of the Year, A-Town Cleaners, owner Fran Stone is thankful for the everyone who helped and supported along the way. "I'm just very grateful. My family, they've supported me through this. There are so many community leaders that have helped me, and encouraged me, and given me business advice and encouragement throughout this journey.", said Stone, fighting off tears.

Stone was given an extra bonus: A-Town Cleaners is now eligible for regional competition, meaning that this Key City company could be in an even bigger spotlight in the future.d