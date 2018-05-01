Small Business Week kicks off in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - Small businesses can be found everywhere, and everywhere across America, cities are celebrating Small Business Week. Things kicked off in Abilene Monday morning at the Chamber of Commerce.

To start the festivities, those "behind-the-scenes" businesses without a physical location were the first to be recognized. They may not have a building with their logo on the side, but they still play a role in Abilene's economy.

Chamber of Commerce President Doug Peters describes these businesses as the ones who "support local baseball teams, piano recitals", and make themselves a true part of the community.

The Chamber has helped to foster many of these businesses as they grow. Recent addition Pearce Pruning is a testament to that. Kelly Pearce says she only recently found out what the Chamber could do for her. "I didn't know there was so much help available for small business out there.", she says.

That help is available because the Chamber is dedicated to the people who make up such a huge part of the community. "More than 90% of the Chamber's growing membership is small business.", says Peters. "We are an advocate for small business because we are an association of small business and we're thrilled to have that responsibility."

With small businesses facing increasingly stiff competition, any help they get can go a long way.