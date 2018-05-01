Smugglers abandon tiger cub in duffel bag on Texas border

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) - Three people trying to enter the U.S. illegally on the Texas border Monday abandoned a tiger cub inside a duffel bag.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents along the Rio Grande River near Brownsville found the tiger cub apparently unconscious inside the bag as the three smuggling suspects returned to Mexico.

The 3 to 4-month-old cub was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

Authorities say people can report suspicious activity along the border at 800-863-9382.

Earlier in the day, in another unusual encounter, agents came across an alligator on a boat ramp they regularly use and took a photo of the gator staring them down.

Tiger left in duffel bag by suspects crossing border (U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)