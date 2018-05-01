Statewide alert issued for missing East Texas teenager

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Texas Endangered Missing Persons Alert Network (a branch of the Texas Department of Public Safety) has issued an alert for a missing East Texas teenager.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jeremiah Wayne Murphrey, 14, who's been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

On Monday, the sheriff's office began investigating his disappearance before the statewide alert was issued Tuesday morning.

Murphrey is a white male with a date of birth of November 18, 2003. He has blue hair, brown eyes, freckles and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and carrying a black backpack. Officials say he stands 5'2" and weights 110 pounds.

The teen was last seen around 8:35 a.m., Sunday, in Livingston, possibly in a red Ford Mustang.

Authorities his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

if you have any information regarding Murphrey, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.