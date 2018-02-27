Store patrons stop Abilene robbery suspect's attempted escape

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man was arrested for robbery after several patrons inside a southside store stopped his attempt to escape.

Aaron Brown, 32, was taken into custody at Academy Sports and Outdoors on John Knox Drive Monday night and charged with Robbery.

An arrest report filed with the Abilene Police Department states that when officers arrived just after 7:00 p.m., they found multiple store citizens holding Brown down on the floor near the exit.

Witnesses told police Brown had taken a wallet from another customer and several bystanders, including a 9-year-old child, were injured when the victim chased Brown to get his property back, according to the report.

Brown is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond.